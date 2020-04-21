EDWARDSVILLE — Gary E. White, age 64, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 10:35 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Cedar Ridge Health Care Center in Lebanon, Illinois.

He was born on Jan. 30, 1956, in Hillsboro, Illinois, the son of William Harold and Emma Jewell (Carlock) White.

Gary is survived by his mother, Jewell White of Edwardsville; one sister, Mary Reiter and her husband, Carl, of Edwardsville; three nephews, Bill Reiter and his wife, Tanna, of Edwardsville, Shawn Reiter and his wife, Michelle, of Edwardsville, and Darin Reiter and his wife, Jamie, of Godfrey, Illinois; also four great nephews, and four great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his father; one brother, Jerry White; two grandmothers, Geraldine Mann and Mary Elizabeth Carlock; and grandfather, Virgil Carlock.

Gary was a graduate of Edwardsville High School Class of 1974.

He was a diesel mechanic, starting his career with National Marine and spending the last 30 years working at Mike's Inc., retiring in 2017.

He was a member of Teamsters Local 688 Union. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his Labrador, Whitey.

A private family graveside will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of America, American Diabetes Association, or the Metro East Humane Society.

