BETHALTO — Gary Wayne Williams, 74, of Bethalto, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on Oct. 1, 1945 in Chester, Illinois, the son of Larkin Williams. He married Iva L. Smith on June 6, 1970 in Bethalto. She survives. Gary is a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked for the US Postal Service as a mail carrier. Gary was a member of the 1st Baptist Church of Bethalto. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and bowling. As well as spending time with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all. Along with his wife, Iva; Gary is survived by his children, Michelle Wolf and Cheri (Lonnie) Hayes both of Alton, Illinois; four grandchildren, Liliana, Olivia, Darian, and Addyson; a brother-in-law, Melvin (Brenda) Smith of Bethalto; and three nieces, Tabitha, Zoe and Amber. Gary was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Mike Williams. Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a carcade visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. The family will be around the building, so you can express your sympathy, we ask you please do not stop for long periods of time, to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked. A private graveside service, will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Pastor Tim Drury will officiate. Memorials can be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from May 20 to May 21, 2020.