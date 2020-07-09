Gayle Welch

WORDEN — Gayle Glenn Welch, known by his friends and family as Red Welch, of Worden, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 5:04 p.m. at St. Anthony's Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

Red was born on Feb. 21, 1939 in Alton, to Wilbur and Elsa Geraldine Welch.

Red married Delores Ann Ernst on Aug. 10, 1957. They lived and raised their family in Worden.

Red was known for his skilled carpentry, love of family, his pranks/jokes and being a founding member of The Table of Knowledge at their local gathering place The Yellow Dog. Red's greatest joy was spending time with his family while enjoying a good meal!

Preceding him in death are his wife, Delores (Dee) Welch; his parents, Wilbur and Jerry (Green) Welch; his brother, Stanley Welch; his granddaughter, Laila J. Stewart; his grandson, Brent A. Degler; son-in-law, Wayne Haas; nephew, Billy Welch; sister-in-law, Fleda Welch; and brother-in-law, John Michael Fleming.

Surviving are his children Glenda R. (Buske) Degler, Sondra D. Stewart (Wayne), Annette L. (Doherty) Haas and Patrick A. Welch (Stephanie); his grandchildren, Shannon Buske Barrington (Paul), Gina Stewart Matthews, Shaila Stewart Lesicko (Joe), Nathan Doherty, Jessica Doherty Kolkovich (Geoff), Elizabeth Haas and Savannah Welch; in addition are his eight great-grandchildren; also his sister, Jane (Welch) Fleming and brother, Bill Welch.

Eternal resting place will be alongside his wife at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel, Illinois.