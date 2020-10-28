HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, ARKANSAS — Beloved wife, mother, and friend, Gayvohn Bayley, 73, peacefully passed away, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, after an incredibly-fought battle with cancer.

She now rejoices in the Lord's grace, survived by her husband Ron and their two sons Brian and Kevin, her cousins and her nieces. Gayvohn is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Juanita Robertson, and her brother Ken.

Visitation will be from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Gent Funeral Home, in her hometown of Alton, where funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020. Burial will be at Upper Alton Cemetery. Pastor George VanVoorhis will officiate.

Gayvohn will be dearly missed, God rest her beautiful soul. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.