GENE BAUGH

HARTFORD — Gene Eldon Baugh, 82, passed away 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Born in Mozier on Jan. 24, 1937, he was the son of Frank and Mildred (Howlan) Baugh.

A U.S. Army Korean War veteran, Gene had been an over-the-road driver for Schiber Trucking in Hartford for 10 years before retiring in 1998.

He enjoyed boating on the river and being a truck driver.

He married Darlien Kirkpatrick Wilcox on Aug. 24, 1979 in Kampsville. She survives.

Surviving also are step-daughters, Debbie Mellor, Carolyn (Dana) Daniels all of Hartford, Illinois; step-son, Danny (Kim) Wilcox of Rosewood Heights, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Mike Wilcox, Todd Wilcox, Charles (Stephanie) Mellor, Mitzi (Levi) Rankin, Mindy (Rick) McDaniels, Amber (Jamie) Harrop, Mike (Amanda) Daniels; great grandchildren, Kaleb Harrop, Ava Liv Mellor, Chaz Mellor, Jack Wilcox, Vivian Wilcox, Keegan and Mazie Rankin, Peyton Daniels, Elera McDaniels, Wrenley and Hayden Reynolds.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eleanor Stone, Eunice Baugh; step-son, Ned Wilcox; and son-in-law, Charles Mellor.

Private services with burial in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department or Murray Development Center, 1535 W. McCord St., Centralia, IL 62801.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River in charge of arrangements.