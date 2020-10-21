ALTON — Gene F. Clayton, 87, died at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Feb. 17, 1933 in Fosterburg, Illinois, the son of the late Herbert and Maude (Clark) Clayton.

He served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War.

He retired after 35 years with Union Electric as a union lineman IBEW Local 649.

Surviving are one son, Jeffrey Allan Clayton (Patty) of Kewaskum, Wisconsin; four daughters, Rene' Oseland (Rick) of Cottage Hills, Illinois, Tammy Buzan (Mike) of Portsmouth, Virgina, Julie "Tiggy" Clayton (Mike Gray) of Alton, Illinois, and Demetria "Mimi" Parker (Shawn) of Fieldon, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Jarad Clayton, Jacob Clayton, and Justis Clayton ( Kate), Greg Aulabaugh, Eric Buzan (Katie), Britton Gene Clayton (Tricia), Sebastian Parker and Sommer Parker; six great-grandchildren; one brother, Jack Clayton (Joan) of Elsah, Illinois; one sister, Shirley Level (David) of Alton; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, Dearold Oseland; and two brothers, Jimmy Clayton and Duane Clayton.

No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

