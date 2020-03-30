KENTUCKY — Gene r. Hartnett, 68, of Herndon, Kentucky, passed away Monday, Feb. 24th at his home.

He was born Oct. 1, 1951 to Perry F. and the late Geraldine R. Hartnett. He was united in marriage with Karen Fitzgerald on Oct. 25th, 1974 and she preceded him in death on Oct. 25th 2019.

After graduation from Worden High School, Gene spent several years employed in local industry before deciding, in 1974, to enter the military service. Thus was launched a military career spanning some 20 years both as enlisted and Warrant Officer and encompassing deployments to Germany, South Korea and the Middle East. His most distinctive achievement, locally, was landing a Blackhawk in Worden, Illinois.

After undergoing basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, he was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. He eventually became crew chief on the CH-47D helicopter. In 1982, Gene applied for and was granted admission to the U.S. Army Aviation School at Ft. Rucker, Alabama.

After completing flight training he was appointed to Warrant Officer and received his wings on April 27th, 1983. After returning to Ft. Campbell he initially flew the UH-1 Huey helicopter and later transitioned to the Blackhawk. After retiring from the military in 1994, he joined Dyne Corp. as a consultant-mechanic engaged in helicopter repair and retired from Dyne Corp. in 2017.

Gene is survived by his son, Michael Cory Hartnett, Herndon; father and step-mother, Perry and Marilyn Hartnett of Staunton, Illinois; sister, Kathleen (Rick Schott) Mielke, Staunton; step-sister, Pamela Pope, Arnold, Missouri; and several nieces, nephews and great nieces.

Besides his wife and mother; he was preceded in death by brother, Allan Hartnett; and step-brother, Ronald Pope.

Private memorial services were conducted Monday, March 16, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with full military honors.

Dogwood Funerals and Cremations of Hopkinsville Kentucky, was in charge of the arrangements.