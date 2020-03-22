ALTON — Gene Rhoads, 88, of Alton, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born on April 15, 1931 in Hardin, the son of William and Christine (Ringhausen) Rhoads.

Gene served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a teacher and coach in the East Alton School District #13 for 32 years.

He is survived by his nephew, Robert Rhoads of Florissant, Missouri; three nieces, Norma Davis of Florissant, Christine (Everett) Shy of Wentzville, Missouri, and Sandra (Darryl) Branson of O'Fallon, Missouri; and several great nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his brother William (Ruby) Rhoads, and his nephew Benny Rhoads.

Per his wishes cremation rights will be accorded. A private burial will be held at Hardin Cemetery at a later date.

