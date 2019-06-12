GENE VELLOFF

MEMPHIS — Gene Velloff graced this world with his presence for 81 years, but leaves now to move on to heaven.

He was an impressive, no nonsense man who spent a lifetime in service to the betterment of the lives of children.

Earlier in his life, he was a basketball star. He played in high school, college, and ultimately the ABA. He graduated from Alton Senoir High School in 1956. He also served in the US Army. But these achievements pale in comparison to his 40+ years working for the Boys & Girls Club. He dedicated himself to the altruistic

mission of taking care of as many children as possible. He took on the responsibility of providing a positive role model and many lives were improved through his work.

He is survived by his loving wife Kittianne Velloff, his son Nick Velloff, daughters Kelly Leggett and Jennifer Fox, siblings Nicolene Hartwell, Steve Velloff, brother-in-law Charles Hartwell, nephews Mark Velloff and Tim Hartwell, nieces Laura

Velloff Rodgers, Amy Velloff Samples, and Paula Hartwell Herndon, grandchildren

Joseph Broy, Kyra Ruiz, Delilah Ruiz, Drew Ruiz, Benjamin Ruiz, Madison Velloff, Blake Velloff, daughter-in-law Stacy Velloff, and sons-in-law Rick Leggett and John Wood.

He will be missed.

Visitation will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Woodland Presbyterian Church at 5217 Park Ave, Memphis, TN 38119.