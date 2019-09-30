NORMANDY — Eldon Eugene "Gene" Vieregge, 91, formerly of East Alton, Illinois passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in Town and Country, Missouri

Born July 27, 1928 in Mulberry Grove, Illinios, he was the son of Louis and Nova (Donnalson) Vieregge.

Gene had been employed at Famous-Barr for 30 years, retiring in 1988 as a department manager.

He married his longtime partner, Neil Peterson on May 16, 2018 in Clayton, Missuori, He survives.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny, Bob and Don Vieregge; and sister, Doris Holloway.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, Illinois. Pastor Timothy Keller will officiate.

Burial will follow in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to the Alton 5 A's.