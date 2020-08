Or Copy this URL to Share

JERSEYVILLE — Geneva (Foiles) Jones, 82, formerly of Belleview, Illinois, died Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Calhoun Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Full obituary and service information may be found by visiting www.crawfordfunerals.com.



