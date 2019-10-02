KINGWOOD — Geneva Mae Stanford of Kingwood, Texas died peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Just two weeks after celebrating her 90th birthday.

Geneva was born in Cadiz, Kentucky in 1929. Her family moved to Wood river, Illinois when she was in her teens, where she met the love of her life, Jim Stanford. They were married the day World War II ended shortly after Jim returned home from the Navy. They remained happily married until Jim's death in 2012, just two months shy of their 67th wedding anniversary.

Geneva had a love of life and friendliness with people that profoundly affected all of those around her. She was a woman of great faith in our Lord and was ready to leave this life and join Jim in Heaven. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Geneva is survived by her children, Greg Stanford, Mike Stanford and his wife Tammy, Lee Ann Herrin, her eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

As per her request, there will be no memorial service. Jim and Geneva requested years ago that their ashes be scattered together by their children on the shores of Crystal Lake in Jerseyville, Illinois. This was their beloved lake where the family shared so many happy and wonderful times. Their favorite song was always Moonlight Serenade and it will be playing while we celebrate their life and love.

If she could speak to us now she would probably say, "I love you all, be kind to each other and I can't wait to see you all again!"