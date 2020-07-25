Geneva Zumwalt

SOUTH ROXANA — Geneva Mae Zumwalt, 94, passed away 10:34 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born on May 29, 1926 in Detroit, Illinois, she was the daughter of Art and Maxine (Fenton) Howell.

On April 9, 1944 in Detroit, she married Dean B. Zumwalt. He died in 2007.

Surviving are a son, Larry (Carol) Zumwalt of Peru, Illinois; daughter, Brenda (Terry) Simms of South Roxana, Illinois; four grandchildren, Terrah (Tom) Bevelo, Tanya (Mark) Shearlock, Kimberly (Randy) Fuqua, and Rachel (Weston) Reed; 10 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Lyle Howell of Washington, Missouri, Jerry Howell of Olive Branch, Minnesota, and Conley Howell of Troy, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Myrtle Howell; husband; sons, Randy and Kevin Zumwalt; brother, Bill Howell; and sister, Wanda Lewis.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 26 at the 1st Christian Church in Wood River, Illinois. Walter McCaslin will officiate.

Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.