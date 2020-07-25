1/
Geneva Zumwalt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geneva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SOUTH ROXANA — Geneva Mae Zumwalt, 94, passed away 10:34 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony's Health Center in Alton, Illinois.

Born on May 29, 1926 in Detroit, Illinois, she was the daughter of Art and Maxine (Fenton) Howell.

On April 9, 1944 in Detroit, she married Dean B. Zumwalt. He died in 2007.

Surviving are a son, Larry (Carol) Zumwalt of Peru, Illinois; daughter, Brenda (Terry) Simms of South Roxana, Illinois; four grandchildren, Terrah (Tom) Bevelo, Tanya (Mark) Shearlock, Kimberly (Randy) Fuqua, and Rachel (Weston) Reed; 10 great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Lyle Howell of Washington, Missouri, Jerry Howell of Olive Branch, Minnesota, and Conley Howell of Troy, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Myrtle Howell; husband; sons, Randy and Kevin Zumwalt; brother, Bill Howell; and sister, Wanda Lewis.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 26 at the 1st Christian Church in Wood River, Illinois. Walter McCaslin will officiate.

Burial will be in Wanda Cemetery in South Roxana.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
1st Christian Church
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Service
02:00 PM
1st Christian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marks Mortuary
633 E Lorena Ave
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 254-5544
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved