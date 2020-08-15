FENTON — Sister Genevieve Goessling, OSU, died peacefully on Aug. 12, 2020, at St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, Missouri.

Born Barbara Ann on Feb. 7, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri, to John Gregory and Genevieve Dennis Goessling, she entered the Ursulines in 1957 and professed her vows in 1960.

She earned a bachelor's degree from the College of New Rochelle in New York. A teacher for more than 30 years, Sister Genevieve taught at Marquette High School from 1985-86 and at St. Ambrose School from 1986-89.

She also taught in Springfield and Oak Park, Illinois, and Galveston, Texas. She was principal of St. Thomas School in Decatur, Illinois.

Sister Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Mary Lou Goessling.

She is survived by sisters, Bridget Slatten and Judy Paulter; and brother, John Goessling.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Ss. Peter and Paul in Alton, Illinois, with visitation at 9 a.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Ursuline Sisters Retirement Fund, 353 S. Sappington Road, St. Louis, MO 63122.