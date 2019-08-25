ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS — Genevieve "Sue" Ulrich, 77, passed away at 12:39 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

She was born May 11, 1942 in Nebo, Illinois to the late Ray and Dona Blanche (Howland) Landson.

She and Arthur Edward Ulrich were married June 10, 1966 in East Alton, Illinois. He preceded her in death July 22, 2009.

Sue worked at Olin Winchester for 46 years and had been a shot shell operator and floor lady. She loved to sew, quilt, embroider knit and crochet and had knitted many items for Newborn's In Need. She also participated with the Riverbend Rockers.

Survivors include two sons: Richard (Justine) Ulrich of Cottage Hills, Illinois and Christopher Ulrich of East Alton; a daughter: Sandra Bishop of Litchfield, Illinois; five grandchildren: Matthew Ulrich, Lexie Nemick, Ron Bishop, Cory Bishop and Keri Jacobs; four great-grandchildren: Jayden, Adrianna, Brawley and Kyra; a brother: Larry Joe Landson of Cottage Hills; and a sister: Wanda Wreath of Missouri.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson: Brandon Ulrich; two sisters, Inez Kuhn and Odessa Denny; and five brothers: Lawrence, Burdell, Johnny and Lyndell Lansdon and Harold Tavernier.

Visitation will be 47 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Paynic Home for Funerals where services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Flowers will be accepted at the funeral home or memorials may be made to . Online information and guestbook may be found at www.paynicfh.com.