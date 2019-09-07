JERSEYVILLE — George A. Frank, Sr., 90, passed away on Sept. 5, 2019 at Morningside of Godfrey, Illinois. George was born on May 27, 1929 in Jersey County to Edwin & Nellie (Loy) Frank.

He married Minerva "Minnie" (Martinez) Frank on Dec. 17, 1953 in Kingsville, Texas. Minerva went to be with the Lord on Feb. 28, 2013. George was retired from the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Tri-County Antique Club and a 50 year member of the Jerseyville American Legion.

George is survived by his children: Robert & Cindy Frank of Fosterburg, Albert Frank of Jerseyville, George Frank, Jr. of Jerseyville, Kathy Morgan of Jerseyville, and Paul Frank of Granite City; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters: Nellie Barrett, Jessie Goewey and Mary Kuehnel; and brother: Louis Frank. George was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandchildren: Eli Morgan, Russell Morgan and Stephanie Frank; and siblings: William Frank, Clinton Frank, Joseph Frank, Wilma Rogers and Annie Cope.

A visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home in Jerseyville. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, Sept 10 at 10 a.m. with Rev. John Gibson officiating at Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home. Burial will be at Noble Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites by American Legion Post No. 492.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tri-County Antique Club or Eastland Baptist Church.