FRIEDEL
GRANITE CITY — George P. Friedel, 77, of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City. Visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel on Wednesday, March 20 from 4-8 p.m. There will be a chalice service at 6:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church on Thursday, March 21 at 10:30 a.m.. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Meppen, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to the George Friedel Memorial Fund.