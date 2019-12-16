PLAINVIEW — George A. Gibson, 86, of Plainview, Illinois, passed away at 10:51 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at Heritage Manor in Carlinville, Illinois.

He was born on March 19, 1933 in Macoupin County to the late George E. and Margaret E. (Davis) Gibson.

George married Patricia A. (Mewes) Gibson in Sept. of 1979 in Collinsville, Illinois. She preceded him death on May 31, 1999.

He served in the United States Army from Nov. 1953 through Oct. 1956.

He was a painter at McDonald Douglas before working with Laborer's Construction Union building homes in the St. Louis/ St. Charles, Missouri, area before retirement. George enjoyed gardening, hunting, rebuilding old tractors, sandblasting and painting them along with other old farm equipment.

George is survived by a daughter, Marsha (Walter "Bud") Smith of Carlinville; five grandchildren, Patrick (Melinda) Miller, Brian (Stacey) Miller, Candace (Bob) Jackson, Walter (Jennifer) Smith, and Joseph (Michele) Miller; 19 great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; two sisters, Mary (Roger) Loy and Evelyn Drew; three brothers, Bill (Donna) Gibson, John (Wilma) Gibson, and Elmer (Joyce) Gibson; sister in law Grace Gibson; several nieces and nephews; and friend Danlee Reiher.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a daughter Barbara Jean Perkins; two brothers, Earl and Harold Gibson; and sister Dorothy Taul.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Shipman, Illinois.

Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to MCDD (Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled).

