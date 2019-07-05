GEORGE GOEDDEY

CARROLLTON — George Eugene Goeddey, 77, of Carrollton, Illinois, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Jerseyville Manor Care Center in Jerseyville, Illinois.

Born near Carrollton on Feb. 15, 1942, he was the son of the late George and Alice Marguerite (Reynolds) Goeddey. On Jan. 1, 1986 he married the former Kathy Bowman and she survives. Also surviving are: a son Roger Goeddey of Jacksonville, Illinois a step-son: Chad (wife Stacy) Thomas of Chapin, a step-daughter: Amy (husband Scott) Josephson of Raleigh, North Carolina, 6 grandchildren: Sydney, Abby, Nicholas, Anna, Joshua, Ari, his siblings: Robert (Marilyn) Goeddey of St. Charles, Missouri, Leonard (Nam) Goeddey of Seattle, Washington, Leona (Dewain) Freand of Carrollton and Mary Dawdy of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He worked for the U.S. Dept. of Labor as a Supervisor for 16 years. He was a former member of the Illinois National Guard, was a volunteer in disaster relief for 25 years and a volunteer for the Oneida Baptist Institute and the Sandy Creek Retreat Center. For many years he was a member of the "chain gang" at Carrollton High School football games.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at noon on Monday, July 8 at Faith Baptist Church in Carrollton.

Following the Noon funeral service, burial will be in Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorial donation may be made to Sandy Creek Retreat Center or the Oneida Baptist Institute (P.O. Box 67 Oneida, KY 40972). Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.