ALTON — George Goeken, 94, passed away at 4:52 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at home.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1925 in Alton, Illinois, the son of Leo P. and Irene A. (Williams) Goeken.

George married Felicia R. Hale at Upper Alton Baptist Church on April 22, 1946 and she preceded him in death on Dec. 24, 2000.

He served in the US Army during WWII as a Tec/4 and was assigned to the 311 Infantry Regiment which crossed the Rhine River. He also received three bronze stars during his service to his country.

George owned and operated Goeken's Alton Home Service, was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, a member of Alton Post 1308, and a member of the Belleville Racing Pigeon Club. He loved horse training, photography and was an artist.

He is survived by six children and their spouses, Christy Holt, Mary Donahue, Julie (Chris) Henkhaus, Anne Hermann, George W. (Autume) Goeken III, and John E. (Diane) Goeken; 35 grandchildren and spouses, Sarah (Mark) Peipert, Kerry (Matt) Dover, Matt (Debbie) Lewis, Chad (Beth) Lewis, Tony Lewis, Brad Lewis, Christina Strow, Jennifer (Sam) VanAllman, Michael (Beth) Holt, Sean (Kennedy) Donahue, Patrick Donahue, Katie (Kelly) Callahan, Jeff M. Donahue, Kevin Donahue, Stephen Donahue, Peter Donahue, Timothy Donahue, Felicia Donahue, Christopher Henkhaus (Tyler Spagnola), Mandi (Dan) Whitlock, Nathan Henkhaus, Ryan Hubbs (Katie Jackson), Justin Hubbs (Katie McLeod), Ali Hermann (Chris Smith), Ashley Schelm (Ronnie), George Hermann (Gina Wright), Eric A. Herms (Shawna), John K. Goeken, George W. Goeken IV, Chrystina (Chase) Goeken, Kelsey Baker, Whitney (Jared) Woolever, Sara Klockenkemper, Austin Goeken, and Ellie Goeken; numerous great grandchildren; several great -great grandchildren; a sister, Rosemary Rhoads; a brother-in-law, Bob Lorch; a sister-in-law, Marlene Shake; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents; he was also preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Valerie (Dave) Lewis; son-in-law, Jim Holt; a granddaughter, Tammy Greco; a sister, Dane Lorch; a brother-in-law, Gerald Rhoads; and brother-in-law, Bill Shake

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton.

Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Alton with military rites conducted by Alton Post 1308.

Memorials may be made to Masses, St. Mary's Church, or the National Right to Life Committee.

