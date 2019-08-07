GEORGE HARDING

JERSEYVILLE - George Lee Harding, 86, of Jerseyville, went home to the welcoming arms of our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was born April 30, 1933 in Jerseyville to the late George Wesley Harding and Beulah (Webb) Harding.

George proudly served his country in the United States Army as a Corporal during the Korean War Conflict in the 809th Engineer Aviation Battalion (EAB) earning the National Defense Service Medal, the United States Service Medal, and the Korean Service Ribbon. He married the love of his life, Darlene (King) on June 30, 1956 and they celebrated over 60 years of marriage prior to her death in October 2016.

During this union they were blessed with three children: Vickie (Bill) Morris of Edwardsville, Gregory (Sarah) Harding of Jerseyville, and Shelly (Dennis) Bierman of Jerseyville. He is lovingly known as "Pa" to his grandchildren: Travis Kahl, Gregory (Stephanie) Harding Jr., Aaron (Meagan) Harding, Darren (Chelsea) Bierman, Derek (Lesley) Bierman, Kayla Bierman, Rosemary Daube, Bill (Richelle) Morris and also to his great-grandchildren Rebecca, Dalton, Lleyton, Cashton, Clayton, Adalynn, Reese, Boyd, Jada, Tanner, Allyssa, Jacob, Emy, and Ty. George was a wonderful, hardworking, loving husband, dad, and pa.

He retired from Laclede Steel Mill after 37 years as a 22-inch hot bed operator where he made several lifelong friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, vacationing in the mountains, and woodworking. George accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and we are comforted in the knowledge of his forever home being with Jesus. Surviving in addition to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren are numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and his church family. He is also survived by a very special niece, Sharon Hairgrove of Claremore Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a sister, Katherine Murray, and a niece, Diane Payne.

A visitation honoring his life will be held from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 9 at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Dow Southern Baptist Church with Pastor Joel Lohr officiating. The burial will immediately follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Eldred. At George's request, all memorials may be directed to Dow Southern Baptist Church, where he was a faithful member.

"But do not forget this one thing, dear friends: With the Lord a day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like a day." – 2 Peter 3:8 NIV. Today we rejoice in the knowledge that he passed the barriers of time as we know it and is forever at home with his Savior. This is not the end. It is the beginning. Until we see you again …. Know that you are, and will always be loved.