MARSHALL

EDWARDSVILLE — George A Marshall, 92, of Edwardsville passed away Monday, March 25 at 4:30 p.m. at home under the care of BJC hospice. A private memorial service was held on Saturday, March 30th in Edwardsville with Pastor Sydney Anderson officiating. Burial was in Woodland Hill Cemetery at Wood River.

Saksa Funeral Home in Edwardsville was in charge of arrangements.