GEORGE MEISENHEIMER

ALTON — George Sterling Meisenheimer, 87, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at home with family by his side under the care of BJC Hospice.

George was born Dec. 15, 1931 in Alton, Illinois. He was one of seven children to Henry and Mary (Oseland) Meisenheimer. He is survived by his wife Dorris (Wuench) Meisenheimer, who he married on May 9, 1986. Also surviving are five children, Mary and Bill Hannold of California, Allan and Melinda Meisenheimer of Texas, Christy and Dennis Pirok of Staunton, Illinois, Cathy and Duane Lievers of South Roxana, Illinois, and James Meisenheimer of Alton; five grandchildren, Crystal, Tim, Tammy, Michael and Kaleigh; six great-grandchildren, Makalyn, Nolyn, Aedan, Colin, Kylie, and Zoe; siblings, Lois and David Downs, Joyce Lockwood, and Jack Lockwood; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, and Jessie Meisenheimer; wives, Betty McDugald and Marie Meisenheimer; son, George Meisenheimer; grandson, Will Hannold; siblings, Mary, Bill, Norma, Doris, Charlene, Clifford and an infant brother John.

George served in the Marine Corps. He was employed at Laclede Steel, retiring after 31 years of service.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto, Illinois. Pastor Charles West will officiate. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Military rites will be performed by Alton VFW Post 1308.

Memorials may be made to the family

The family would like to offer a special thanks to BJC Hospice

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com