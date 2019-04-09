GEORGE NICOLOU

ALTON — George John Nicolou, 75, died at 5:55 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born Sept. 26, 1943 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of John George and Helen (Gineris) Nicolou. Mr. Nicolou graduated from Alton High School and William Jewel College. He retired from Maritz in Fenton, Missouri as a company incentive travel guide.

George had a keen sense of humor and always left you smiling. His appreciation for beauty manifested itself in his talents as a lawn specialist, home rehabber and company incentive travel guide. He was raised in the Greek/American cultural environment and was able to experience the many opportunities available from the magnificence of both of these cultures. Whenever possible he would privately and silently help others in need. George loved music and loved to dance. He traveled the world and enjoyed working in his yard which earned him seven consecutive Pride Awards.

Surviving are two sisters, Evanthia Nicolou, Denise Serkin (nee Nicolou), his ½ sister, Merope Tambaka of Malakase, Greece and his beloved dogs, Atticus and Laslo.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a niece Mallory Smith (nee Epperson).

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of funeral at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11 at Gent Funeral Home. Father Achilles Karathanos will officiate. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the Humane Society. HE WAS AXIOS! Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com