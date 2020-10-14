1/1
George Parrent
ST. LOUIS — George Parrent, 60, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at his home in St. Louis.

George was born on Sept. 15, 1960 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to Jimmy Dean and Eva Rose (Byer) Parrent.

He married Kathy Vallery on Sept. 18, 1998.

George was a former member of Heartland Baptist Church.

He was a machinist at South Side Machine Shop.

He had a great sense of humor. He loved playing pool, testing his luck at the casino, and chasing Kathy around.

George is survived by his wife and mother; a son, Jacob (Hye Jin) Parrent of South Korea; a stepdaughter, Eva (Benjamin) Ferrario of St. Louis; a stepson, Travis (Tanya) Ruyle; a sister, Mitzi (Ron) Baker; with many nieces and nephews; and his family at South Side Machine Shop.

He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Warren "Rock" Parrent.

A visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. until the Service at noon at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home located at 2521 Edwards St., Alton, Illinois. Masks are required.

Burial will follow at Bethalto, Illinois, United Methodist Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Homes & Crematory
2521 Edwards St
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 465-3571
