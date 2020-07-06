1/1
George Parton
ARIZONA — George E. Parton who was born in Wanda, Illinois, in the summer of 1938, passed Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the age of 81. He was the youngest of eight children, born to Rebecca and Claude Parton.

He was predeceased by his parents; and six siblings, Leon, Sam, Claudine, Reva, Alda, and Vern have all joined their parents in Heaven, leaving Naomi Jean Walton (Don) the last remaining sibling.

George left Illinois as a young man to find warmer weather and his future. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was stationed over "in the world" as he put it. Having security and order in his life was something he was a welcomed change. He remarked many times on how well he was treated, He said he "never lived better"!

After living in many different places, George made Arizona his permanent home. He was in business as a car dealer, making a multitude of friends. He was very well respected and loved by everyone he met. Spreading the Word of Christ was his personal commitment, and he touched everyone with that love.

George loved to tinkle the ivories, and his very favorite thing was to play for his loving wife, his Sweetie, Carolyn "Rainy" Parton, while she sang.

They lived a beautiful life in Litchfield Park Arizona, gardening and working and loving life, music and God side by side.

George is survived by his bride, Carolyn L "Rainy" Parton; predeceased by his son, Jon L. Parton.

He is also survived by his children, Mary Ann Campbell, Steve (Jill) Parton, Pamela (Ryan) Christensen, Martinique Graham, Dustin Parton, Darren (Marie) Behner, Kristee Lewis, and Katee Parton; 15 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, between 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria AZ 85381.



Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
