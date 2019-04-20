GEORGE SEWELL

ELSAH — George William Sewell, 75, died at 1:53 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Born August 31, 1943 in Chattanooga, TN, he was the son of Sidney and Elizabeth (Poole) Sewell. Mr. Sewell served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Laclede Steel as a switchman/engineer on the railroad and was a member of the Steelworkers Union Local 3643.

On August 7, 1971 he married the former Elaine Wuebbles. She survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Linda Knight (Dean) of Smithton, IL, Kristina Pruitt (David) of Decatur, IL, and Nicole Brunaugh (Jason) of Alton, 13 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a sister, Gail Sewell of Knoxville, TN.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Marie Sewell, one brother, Sidney Van Sewell, and three sisters, Sylvia McGhee, Patricia Sewell, and Ginny Sewell.

His wishes were to be cremated with a private family memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to .

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com