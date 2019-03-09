GEORGE WILSON

LAKE OZARK, MO. — George D. Wilson, Jr., 71, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 9:14 a.m., in Lake Ozark, MO.

Born on July 6, 1947, the son of George, Sr, and Pauline (Surprenant) Wilson, in Blue Island, IL. He married Sandra Garber, at St. Christopher's in Midlothian, IL, on August 24, 1968, and they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

After graduating from SIUE with a bachelor's degree in Education, he taught 4th grade at Worden Elementary. George was a lifelong learner and went on to ear two master's degrees and a specialist degree in Education (Eds). He moved to the Riverview Gardens School District, where he was a guidance counselor before becoming the building principal at Lemasters Elementary for 19 years. He then was a central office administrator for two years, before retiring after spending 39 years in education. He was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace. George enjoyed spending time at the Lake, geneology, gardening, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren whom he adored.

Along with his wife, Sandra, he is survived by his children, Justin (Cori) Wilson of Glen Carbon, Nathan (Erica) Wilson of Bethalto, Kyle (Rosemary) Wilson of Glendale, CA, and Cara (Philip) Weiss of Glen Carbon; seven grandchildren, Avery, Xavier, Tyler, Reese, Philip, Samuel and Lindley; a sister, Marilynn (Al) Knutson of Colorado Springs, CO; a brother, Gary (Rebecca) Wilson of Mesa, AZ; mother-in-law, Jean Garber of Midlothian, IL; sister-in-law, Susan (Robert) Quirk of Posen, IL; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Mass will be at 10 am on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Bethalto, with Father Tom Liebler officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials can be made to Our Lady Queen of Peace and/or 5 A's Animal Shelter

