GEORGENE CLARK

ALTON — Georgene M. Clark age 86 died peacefully at home with her family. She was born July 9, 1932, the daughter of William "Bill" Shaw and Clara Howard Shaw in Alton, IL.

She graduated from Alton High School in 1952. She will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

She was married to Clarence James Clark Sr., on July 4, 1950 in Alton. Georgene was formerly a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Alton she continued her membership with Shalom Church (City of Peace) in Florissant, MO; where she remained a member.

She is survived by her children, Jacqueline McCuien of Alton; Audrey (Tony) Pounds of San Antonia, TX; Clarence Clark Jr., of Alton, IL; and Malcolm (Pam) Clark of Godfrey, IL;

her siblings, William (Kathryn) Shaw Jr. of Aurora, CO; and Gwendolyn Shaw of Wheaton, IL; 6 grandchildren, Ashley, Alexandria, Aneisia, Cassandra, Alayna and Konstance, 3 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parent, husband and son Gerry Brian, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilfred, James, Rudolph, Herbert, Preston, Clarence and Joseph Shaw, her sisters Dorothy Knight, Dolores Shaw and Clara Lovett.

Visitation Friday May 31, 2019 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Shalom Church (City of Peace) Florissant. Burial will take place at Upper Alton Cemetery.

Cathy M. Williams & Sons Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.