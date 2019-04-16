GEORGENE NEWELL

EAST ALTON — Georgene E. Newell, 84, passed away at 10:26 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at her home.

Born Aug. 1, 1934 in Bollinger County, Missouri, she was a daughter of Floyd and Audra (Rickman) Bollinger.

She married Samuel Charles Newell, Sr. on June 22, 1952 in Bollinger County. He survives.

A Southern Baptist church member, Georgene enjoyed crocheting and sewing. She helped with activities for both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts. She especially loved time spent with her grandkids and great grandkids.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Betty Ann (Dennis) Muscarella of Godfrey; a son, Samuel Charles (Lisa) Newell, Jr. of Bethalto, Illinois; four grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) Muscarella, Christopher Muscarella, Tiffany Newell and Nicholas Newell; three great grandchildren, Alyson and Eden Muscarella and David Tyler; and a sister, Geraldine Mae Crawford of Fredericktown, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, August Floyd Bollinger.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. on Thursday April 18 at Paynic Home for Funerals. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the .

Online information and guestbook may be found at www.paynicfh.com