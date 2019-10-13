GODFREY — Georgia Lou (St. Cin) Bermes, 85, went to be with the Lord and her "Bobby" at 2:48 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Surrounded by family, she passed peacefully after an early Christmas celebration as that was her favorite time of year.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1934 in Alton, the daughter of George & Virginia (Crivello) St. Cin. Georgia married Robert "Bob" N. Bermes on April 4, 1969 in Brighton. He preceded her in death on May 2, 2012.

Georgia enjoyed traveling with her husband and grandchildren, fishing and was an accomplished quilter, winning several awards over the years. Born in Alton and growing up in the Alton and Brighton areas, she had a rich local family history, being a descendant of Crivello and St. Cin lineage.

She had been an active member in St. Kevin's church and later attended Our Lady Queen of Peace. A fun loving and wonderful mother, grandmother and flag waiving patriot, she will be missed by all of us whose lives she touched.

She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, George and Toni (Paynic) Lucas of Kane; four grandchildren, Cory (Valerie) Luca, Shannon (Mike) Landolt, Lucas (Ashley) Blevins, and Ambyre (John) Ponivas; six great-grandchildren, Korin, Jacob, and Kinley; Griffin and Ellie; Allistair, and Everleigh; one sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Richard Nicholson; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Gene and Judy St. Cin.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019 at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Fr. Steve Janoski will conduct a prayer service at 7 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday Oct. 17, 2019 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church with Fr. Steve Janoski celebrant. Cremation will follow; inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Oct. 21, 2019 at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials may be made to United Methodist Village or the 5A's. Online condolence and guest book can be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.