ALTON — Georgia L. Price, age 91, of Alton, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. Georgia was born Feb. 23, 1929, in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Thomas and Louise Longust. She was a member of the Alton High School class of 1948 and a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Alton. She married Lawrence M. Price on Oct. 15, 1954 in Alton and he preceded her in death on Sept. 10, 1994. Georgia worked for Laidlaw Bus company for 13 years. After retirement, she continued her heart for service to others and was proud to have volunteered over 2,000 hours at Alton Memorial Hospital. There, she met many people and built a true friendship with each person she worked with. She enjoyed playing piano, a good game of cards, and family game nights. Spending time with her family was her passion. One of her most memorable moments was at the age of 70, when she went to her first rock concert to see Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. She loved listening to music and dancing. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, word finds, telling jokes and watching her favorite television programs. Georgia will be remembered by her children as "The World's Best Piddler." Because, of her stubbornness, determination and being a tough fighter who overcame numerous health issues, She was known by her doctors as their "Miracle Patient." She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. Georgia is survived by six children and their spouses, Denny(Nancy)Price, Leanne(Mark)Babor, Paul(Peggy)Price, Jolene(Gary)Bauser, Jody Price, and Dodie(Phillip)Taylor; additionally, she has five step-children; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; a niece, Jean; and many other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Lawrence; she is preceded in death by her parents, a son, Thomas; and a grandson, Silas. A carcade visitation will be held Friday, May 8, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, Illinois. A private prayer service will follow. Burial will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 5 A's and St. Jude Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 5 to May 6, 2020.