ROXANA — When she heard the music, she wanted to dance. This exemplifies the life of Georgia L. Salzman, who joined the church triumphant, Friday, March 27, 2020.

Georgia's passion for life was contagious and her laugh and her quick smile brightened a room. When she faced a problem, she faced it head-on and at full steam. That is the way she faced life, too- head-on and at full steam. Life wasn't always good or easy, but with grit and determination, she stood up and moved forward. She was one of a kind. Kind when she wanted to be yet forceful and determined when she needed to be. She was passionate about her family and her friends and she also loved to clean, sew, work in crafts, paint and to travel. She also loved to dance so if there was good music and a Diet Pepsi, she could start a party.

Georgia was born on Feb. 19, 1927, in Alton, Illinois.

She was the youngest of five children born to George and Frances Penning. Georgia attended Alton schools and played trombone in the Alton High School Band. Later, she became the head majorette for the high school band and that was an accomplishment she was proud of and one she liked to share. Her early marriage to Duane Hill produced two daughters, one of whom died at an early age. In 1951, she married Eugene Highlander. Both Georgia and Gene brought young daughters into their marriage and a strong family bond was formed. After Gene's death in 1976, Georgia continued working at the federal Reserve Bank in St. Louis, Missouri. That is where she met Paul Salzman. Georgia and Paul married in 1979.

Georgia is survived by two daughters, Virginia (Randy) Clark and Donna (Frank) McGraw; three grandchildren, Michael (Barbara) McGraw, Caret (David) Price and Kristin (Matt) Maberry; seven great-grandchildren, Sarah McGraw, Jason McGraw, Alyssa (Bryan) Spa, Taylor Price,Morgan Maberry, Mackenzie Maberry and Corey Price; two great-great grandchildren, Brynlee Spa and Jameson Spa; and many treasured nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husbands, Duane Hill, Eugene Highlander and Paul Salzman; and by her parents, George and Frances Penning; her daughter, Kathleen Hill; two infant grandchildren, Patrick and Elizabeth McGraw; two sisters, Alice (John) Manns, Linda (Charles) Evans; and two brothers, Piersil (Betty) Penning and Kenneth (Delores) Penning.

The funeral and burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will take place at a date to be announced.

In place of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to Rettsyndrome.org, 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45246 or First Christian Church of Wood River, 160 E. Lorena Av, Wood River, IL 62095.

