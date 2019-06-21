GEORGIA SCHLEPER

JERSEYVILLE — Georgia Lee Ringhausen-Schleper passed away comfortably, surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 1:50 a.m. She was born on Nov. 9, 1941 in Alton, Illinois and was the only daughter of Charles Jr. and Margaret Ringhausen.

She attended Jersey County local schools and graduated from JCHS in 1959. After graduation she went on to St. Luke's School of Nursing to become a Registered Nurse. While working as a Registered Nurse she married her high school sweetheart Gerald J. Schleper on May 25, 1963. After marriage they resided in Alton, welcoming their first child Steven in 1965.

They moved to Jerseyville, Illinois in 1966 and in 1972 they welcomed their second child, Laura. They still live in the same home in Jerseyville where Georgia and Jerry have been blessed to watch their family grow. She was a proud member of the First Presbyterian Church of Jerseyville her entire life where she served as: Elder, Deacon, Sunday School teacher, past President of the Women's Association, and 62-year member of the church choir; and member of Doctor Silas Hamilton Chapter of the DAR.

Georgia is survived by her husband Jerry, their son Steve and his wife Tammy, their daughter Laura Smith & Paul Weishaupt; her grandchildren Ally and Tommy Schaake, Kayla and Kyle Stagner, Matt Schleper, Brett Smith and Elese Smith; and her great-grandchildren Ryan and Rylee Schaake and soon to be baby Ella Kay Stagner. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents Charles Jr and Margaret Ringhausen; grandparents Charles and Esther Stanley and Charles Sr and Lulu Ringhausen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church of Jerseyville Women's Association. A Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville. Following the Celebration of Life, the family will receive guests in the church chapel. Officiating the service will be Mr. Dan Drescher & Mr. Dave Evans.

Alexander & Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements