Obituary
Georgiana Roady


ROADY

ROODHOUSE — Georgiana Irene Roady, 87, of rural Roodhouse, Illinois died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Heritage Health in Springfield, Illinois. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall, Illinois, with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Heritage Health Hospice, or to Emmanuel Baptist Church. Condolences may be left on-line at www.airsman-hires.com.
Funeral Home
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
Published in The Telegraph from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
