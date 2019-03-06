GEORGIANA ROADY

ROODHOUSE — Georgiana Irene Roady, 87, of rural Roodhouse, Illinois, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Heritage Health in Springfield, Illinois.

She was born Aug. 1, 1931 in Jacksonville, Illinois, the daughter of Nelson and Ruth Bushnell Rice. She married Paul L. Roady June 27, 1952 at Woody, and he survives.

Also surviving is a daughter, Ruth (husband Jeffrey) Moseley of Hartville, Missouri; a son, James Roady of Roodhouse; five grandchildren, Abby, Amber, Kathy, Ryan, and Gabbi; four great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Ruth Adcock of Carrollton; and a sister-in-law Toshiko Roady.

Georgiana was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley Lynn Moseley.

Georgiana was a member of Home Extension, and Prime Timers. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, quilting, collecting antiques and especially antique dolls. She loved gardening, and was proud of her flowers. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Roodhouse.

Georgiana worked for a many years at Owens-Illinois Glass Works, and was proficient in shorthand.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall, Illinois with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery in Jerseyville, Illinois. Memorials are suggested to Heritage Health Hospice, or to Emmanuel Baptist Church. Condolences may be left on-line at www.airsman-hires.com.