Gerald Becker
1936 - 2020
EAST ALTON — Gerald G. "Jerry" Becker, 84, passed away at 1:08 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Anderson Hospital.

Born August 27, 1936 in Carrollton, he was a son of Fred and Margaret (Baugh) Becker.

He married Charlene M. Batson October 26, 1957 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Wood River. She survives.

Jerry worked as a truck driver for the Teamsters. He enjoyed being a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather to his family, and dearly loved his dogs. He was an active member at Holy Angels Catholic Church, formerly St. Bernard's. He and Char were federal contractors for the Army Corps of Engineers, managing numerous campgrounds between Illinois and Iowa.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children, Eric (Nancy Gent) Becker of Ashmore, Robert Becker of Chicago, John (Angie) Becker of Alton, Julie Bosomworth of Alton, Megan (Greg) Brennecke of Valparaiso, Indiana, James (Jennifer) Becker of Olney, Maryland, and Benjamin (Angie) Becker of Godfrey; 19 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren; and a brother, Richard (Marianne) Becker of Taylor, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a great grandson, Nolan; a son-in-law, Patrick Bosomworth; three sisters and three brothers, including his twin brother Gary and wife Peggy.

The family will hold a memorial visitation at Holy Angels Catholic Church on Saturday, October 31 from 9 a.m. until Father Donald Wolford celebrates a memorial Mass at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to the family, to assist with expenses, and can be sent to the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook and information available at www.paynicfh.com.



Published in The Telegraph from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 AM
Holy Angels Catholic Church
OCT
31
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
PAYNIC HOME FOR FUNERALS - EAST ALTON
618 EAST AIRLINE DR
East Alton, IL 62024
618-259-5320
