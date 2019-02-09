GERALD BUNSE

FARMERSVILLE — Fr. Gerald Lynn Bunse, 67, of Farmersville, died 7:27 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at the St. Joseph's Home in Springfield.

He was born Nov. 22, 1951 in Alton, to the late Raymond and Wanda (Ulery) Bunse.

He was ordained as a Priest in May 28, 1983. He enjoyed NASCAR.

Over his career he had been assigned to the following Parishes; Parochial Vicar: St. Bernard, Wood River Parochial Administrator: Holy Ghost, Jerseyville; St. Frances Cabrini, Springfield; Forty Martyrs, Tuscola, Parochial Vicar: St. Paul, Highland; St. James, St. Jacob, Parochial Administrator: St. Mary, Paris; St Aloysius, North Arm; St. Boniface, Edwardsville, Pastor: St. Mary, Paris; St. Aloysius, North Arm; Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Assumption; St. Francis DeSales, Moweaqua; St. Stanislaus, Macon; St. Mary Farmersville; St. Patrick, Girard; St. Mary, Edwardsville, Chaplain: Jacksonville Correctional Center, Jacksonville, Parochial Administrator and Pastor: St. Mary, Farmersville; St. Maurice, Morrisonville; St. Raymond, Raymond, Pastor Emeritus and Senior Priest: St. Mary, Farmersville; St. Maurice, Morrisonville; St. Raymond, Raymond.

He is survived by two sisters, Barbara Bunse of Jerseyville and Carol Bunse of Godfrey; a brother, Mike and his wife, Mary Bunse of Glen Carbon; two nephews, Michael Bunse and Andy Bunse, both of Glen Carbon; two aunts, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Theresa Bunse in 2012.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Maurice Catholic Church at 706 E. 4th St. in Morrisonville where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. with Deacon Patrick O'Toole officiating.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 310 Nobbie St. in Farmersville, with The Most Reverend, Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield in Illinois.

A Luncheon will be held at Noon on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the St. Raymond K of C Hall at 510 E. Sparks in Raymond.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fieldon, Illinois, where a prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. with Fr. Steve Pohlman officiating.

Burial will follow at the St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Fieldon.

Memorials may be given to the St. Joseph's Home in Springfield or to Masses.

Fr. Bunse's Family is being assisted by Hough Funeral Homes.

Condolences may be left at www.houghfuneralhome.com.