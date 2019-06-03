GERALD FLAUGHER

GLEN CARBON — Gerald L. Flaugher, age 79, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 11:28 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at his home. Gerald retired as Vice President of Manufacturing for the Winchester Division of Olin Corporation in East Alton, Illinois, where he worked for 35 years.

He was born June 5, 1939, in Granite City, Illinois the son of the late Perry & Juanita (Ramsey) Flaugher. He married Karen S. Trojahn on Sept. 2, 1961, in Edwardsville, Illinois at the Calvary Baptist Church.

Besides his wife Karen, Gerald is survived by 2 sons, Scott A. Flaugher & wife Kim of Edwardsville and Brett A. Flaugher & wife Karla of Edwardsville; 5 grandchildren, Adam, Alex, Drew, Natalie, & Emilee Flaugher; and 1 brother, Larry Flaugher & wife Pam of Edwardsville.

Gerald was an avid golfer and lived for 19 winters at Innisbrook Golf Course in Florida.

A memorial visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, June 7 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Gerald was cremated as per his wishes and interment was held at Valley View Cemetery. Memorials may be given to The Lung Tranplant Patient Care Fund by making checks to Barnes-Jewish Hospital Mailstop 90-75-597, 4590 Children's Place, Suite 5300, St. Louis, Mo. 63110. (Lung Txp Fund in Memo) Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.