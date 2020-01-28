ALTON — Gerald Bradley Gillespie, 35, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at St. Anthony's Medical Center in Alton, Illinois.

He was born Dec. 9, 1984, in Jerseyville, Illinois, to parents of Gerald William (Debbie) Gillespie of Bunker Hill, Illinois, and Marlene Denise (Tucker) Gillespie of Shipman, Illinois.

He will be lovingly remembered by his parents; one son, Evan Gerald Gillespie; his son's mother, Kari Rodney Gillespie; two sisters, Myronna (John) Pryor of Alton, Aron (Mason Cunningham) Gross of Alton; one brother, Dustin "Hoss" Gillespie of Shipman; two nieces, Isabel Gross and Amelia Gross; two nephews, John David Pryor and Royce Cunningham; paternal grandmother, Ruth Gillespie of Shipman; and maternal grandmother, Betty Tucker of Fort Madison, Iowa; and his two beloved dogs, Missy and Scarlet.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Alberta Tucker Coatney and Harold Tucker; and paternal grandfather, Lloyd Gillespie.

Gerald loved his son, Evan very much. He was a good friend and had a kind heart. Gerald had countless friends but his brother, Dustin "Hoss" Gillespie was his best friend and was always by his side. Gerald's nieces and nephews were always very special to him. At a young age, Gerald's father trained him in masonry work, which he revealed a natural talent for. His skill and craftsmanship in masonry work was unmatched. He performed masonry, concrete and roofing work for many years. He was always putting a smile on your face and his laugh was contagious. He was deeply loved by his family and will be dearly missed. .

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Burial will follow in Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to his son, Evan Gillespie.

