GODFREY — Gerald L. Grosenheider passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at 95 years old.

He was born May 18, 1924 on a farm in Leef Township in Madison County, Illinois, the son of the late Clarence and Vivian (Foulke) Grosenheider. Gerald was a member of America's "Greatest Generation", serving as a U.S. Navy fighter pilot on carriers in the South Pacific during World War II; and receiving numerous awards and citations for his bravery. During the war years, he met and married the love of his life, Ida Mae Dallape after only 14 dates. They were married on Nov. 14, 1944 in Watsonville, California by Navy Chaplin Charles Robison Allen. Gerald and Ida were an incredibly close couple who enjoyed 62 years of devoted marriage until Ida's death in 2006.

They had two children, Pamela and Ronny; and made their home in Godfrey, Illinois. Gerald was a member of the Post 1308, the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 53, the U.S. Navy Squadron 33 Association and a long-term active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey.

After the war, Gerald worked at the Owens-Illinois machine manufacturing plant where he served as shop superintendent in charge of production until he retired in 1983 after 37 years of service. During retirement Gerald enjoyed traveling with Ida and devoting time to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who all loved and adored their PawPaw. He also loved playing dominoes, telling stories and reading, especially history and the biographies of historical figures he admired. PawPaw was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, appreciated his daily scotch while watching the evening news, and viewed each day of his life as a gift.

Mr. Grosenheider is survived by his two children, his daughter Pamela Crane (Dr. James Crane) of Kirkwood, Missouri, and his son Ronny Grosenheider (Carolyn Lyman) of Kampsville, Illinois; three cherished grandchildren, James L. Crane (Victoria Spencer) of San Jose, California, Nancy M. Crane of Vail, Colorado and Amy Spotts (Ethan Spotts) of Evanston, Illinois; as well as three great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and J.T. Crane of Scottsdale, Arizona and Levi Spotts of Evanston, Illinois.

PawPaw will be dearly missed by his family and friends. As we celebrate his life, he deserves a final salute and our gratitude for his service on behalf of our nation.

Those wishing to pay their respects may attend a visitation from 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey, which will be immediately followed by a church memorial service at 10:30 a.m.

This will be followed by a short graveside service at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, Illinois, with full military honors by the Post 1308.

In lieu of flowers, tributes in honor of Mr. Grosenheider's life may be made to Faith Lutheran Church (care of Gent Funeral Home) or to the .

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangement. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.