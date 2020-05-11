GODFREY — Gerald W. Herren, Sr., 86, passed away at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Integrity Health Care of Godfrey, Illinois. Born Jan. 22, 1934 in Alton, Illinois, he was a son of William Hank and Myra Herren. He married Edith Marie Manar July 10, 1954. She preceded him in death Oct. 1, 2009. A machinist for Owens-Illinois Glass, he retired after 44 years. He enjoyed attending Senior Citizens and playing cards with his friends there. Survivors include two sons, Peter William Herren (Teresa Diane Varble) of Jerseyville and Gerald W. (Cindy) Herren, Jr. of Tonto Basin, Arizona; five grandchildren, Bethany Nicole (Jeremy) Kiel, Marie Ann (Aaron) Biermann, Zachary William (Sarah) Herren, Joseph Herren, and Matthew Herren; eight great grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gene. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alton. Professional services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph from May 11 to May 12, 2020.