Obituary
Print

Gerald Jenner


GERALD JENNER

GREENVILE — Gerald E. Jenner of Greenville, Illinois died March 24, 2019 at the Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, Illinois. He was 95. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 6 at 4 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church. Private burial will be in Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday, April 6 from 2 p.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net
Published in The Telegraph from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com