GERALD JENNER
GREENVILE — Gerald E. Jenner of Greenville, Illinois died March 24, 2019 at the Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, Illinois. He was 95. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 6 at 4 p.m. at Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church. Private burial will be in Mt. Nebo Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday, April 6 from 2 p.m. until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Nebo Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.youngfh.net