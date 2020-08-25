1/
Gerald Koerkenmeier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLEN CARBON — Gerald A. (Jerry) Koerkenmeier, age 40, formerly of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at his home in Columbia, Missouri.

Jerry was born June 15, 1980, in Breese, Illinois, the son of Richard (Rich) and Dolores Koerkenmeier (nee Hackmann) of St. Rose, Illinois.

He graduated from Mater Dei High School in Breese, Illinois, and met his wife Amy (nee Malicoat, from Columbia, Missouri) while attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Jerry was a founding member and served as an Elder at Providence Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville before relocating to Columbia. He was passionate about tech and was highly regarded in his chosen field of information technology.

He adored his wife and five children, and will be missed by many.

Jerry is survived by the greatest loves of his life, his wife Amy and his children Ella, Wesley, Lydia, Oliver, and Lewis; He is also survived by his parents Rich Koerkenmeier (friend Maureen Creath) and Dolores (Chris) Ryterski of Nashville, Illinois; his father and mother-in-law, Fred and Carolyn Malicoat of Columbia; his siblings, Jennifer (Eric) Jones of Pontoon Beach, Illinois, Richard (Katie) Koerkenmeier of Glen Carbon, Rachel (Todd) Young and Nathan (Erica) Ryterski; sisters-in-law, Sarah Malicoat and Emily Malicoat; nieces and nephews Natalie and Alexander Jones, Corinne, Adelyn, Ethan, and Dylan Koerkenmeier, Harper and Lincoln Young, and KenzLee Ryterski; as well as his paternal grandmother, Ruth Koerkenmeier of St. Rose, Illinois.

Jerry was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Lindsey; and paternal grandfather, Robert (Bob) Koerkenmeier.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel in Columbia.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery in Columbia.

Memorial contributions may be made toward Jerry's Children's Education, suggested be sent in care of Jerry's father, Rich Koerkenmeier, and will be collected at the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel
1610 N Garth Ave
Columbia, MO 65202
(573) 441-2932
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved