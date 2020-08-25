Gerald Koerkenmeier

GLEN CARBON — Gerald A. (Jerry) Koerkenmeier, age 40, formerly of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at his home in Columbia, Missouri.

Jerry was born June 15, 1980, in Breese, Illinois, the son of Richard (Rich) and Dolores Koerkenmeier (nee Hackmann) of St. Rose, Illinois.

He graduated from Mater Dei High School in Breese, Illinois, and met his wife Amy (nee Malicoat, from Columbia, Missouri) while attending Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

Jerry was a founding member and served as an Elder at Providence Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville before relocating to Columbia. He was passionate about tech and was highly regarded in his chosen field of information technology.

He adored his wife and five children, and will be missed by many.

Jerry is survived by the greatest loves of his life, his wife Amy and his children Ella, Wesley, Lydia, Oliver, and Lewis; He is also survived by his parents Rich Koerkenmeier (friend Maureen Creath) and Dolores (Chris) Ryterski of Nashville, Illinois; his father and mother-in-law, Fred and Carolyn Malicoat of Columbia; his siblings, Jennifer (Eric) Jones of Pontoon Beach, Illinois, Richard (Katie) Koerkenmeier of Glen Carbon, Rachel (Todd) Young and Nathan (Erica) Ryterski; sisters-in-law, Sarah Malicoat and Emily Malicoat; nieces and nephews Natalie and Alexander Jones, Corinne, Adelyn, Ethan, and Dylan Koerkenmeier, Harper and Lincoln Young, and KenzLee Ryterski; as well as his paternal grandmother, Ruth Koerkenmeier of St. Rose, Illinois.

Jerry was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Lindsey; and paternal grandfather, Robert (Bob) Koerkenmeier.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, at Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel in Columbia.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery in Columbia.

Memorial contributions may be made toward Jerry's Children's Education, suggested be sent in care of Jerry's father, Rich Koerkenmeier, and will be collected at the Bach-Yager Funeral Chapel, 1610 N. Garth Ave., Columbia, MO 65202.