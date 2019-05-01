GERALD MAIN

WOOD RIVER — Gerald Dewey Main, Jr., 66, passed away at 4:02 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Born March 18, 1953 in Alton, Illinois, he was a son of Gerald D. Main, Sr. and Nancy Mary (Compton) Main.

He worked as a freelance construction laborer for many years. In his spare time he loved to go fishing.

He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by those he leaves behind, including his wife Tammy Caulk of Wood River; four children, Megan (Chad) Peterman, Leah (Kyle) Dickinson, Zach Bennett and Clay Bennett; two stepsons, Denny Shuckhart and Chris Shuckhart; ten grandchildren; four sisters, Iris (David) Wells of Godfrey, Tena (Dan) Merli of Wood River, Mary (Richard) Millitello of Meadowbrook, and Joyce (Robert) Paine of Wood River; two brothers, Richard (Deborah) Main of Bethalto and Timothy (Pamela) Main of Alton; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Gail Baker.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, Illinois, with an online guestbook available at www.paynicfh.com