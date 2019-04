MOOMEY

HARDIN — Gerald L. "Big'N" Moomey, 65, passed away on April 4, 2019 at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at Gresss, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Hardin, IL.

Graveside service will immediately follow the visitation at Eldred Cemetery in Eldred, IL.

Burial will follow graveside service.