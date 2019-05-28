GERALD OULSON

BRIGHTON — Gerald Starr Oulson, 75, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1943 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Kenneth and Lucille (Wenzel) Oulson.

Gerald married Margaret Austin on June 1, 1963 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton. She preceded him in death on May 15, 2015.

He retired as President Directing Business Representative of Machinist Union District 837 IAMAW, working for the members of McDonell Douglas. Gerald was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and waterfowl hunter. He enjoyed shooting trap and Skeet, cards, traveling, history, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Barbara (Ronald) Greenwood of Alton, Tracey (Chris) Blasa of Jerseyville, Illinois and Brenda (Roy) Collins of Godfrey, Illinois; three grandchildren Heather Greenwood, Cole Marburger, and Heather (Hannon) Haggard; one great grandson Levi Alan Haggard; special caregivers Bianca, Ethel Mae, Donna, Cheryl, and Ricky.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth and Lucille, and wife, Margaret, he was preceded in death by one grandson Brad Greenwood; two siblings Marian Crouch and Donald Oulson.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton.

Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorial may be made to and/or Guide Dogs of America.