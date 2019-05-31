GERALD OULSON

BRIGHTON — Gerald Starr Oulson, 75, of Brighton, Illinois, passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at home with his family by his side.

He was born on Sept. 11, 1943 in Alton, Illinois, the son of the late Kenneth and Lucille (Wenzel) Oulson.

Gerald married Margaret Austin on June 1, 1963 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton. She preceded him in death on May 15, 2015.

Jerry initiated into Local Lodge 837A on Nov. 27, 1965. He was a machinist shop steward, and while an employee of McDonnell Douglas he was elected as IAM Business Representative from 1974 – 1995. He then was elected as President Directing Business Representative in 1995 until his retirement on Sept. 30, 1998. He was a delegate to Illinois State Council of Machinist, Missouri State Council of Machinist, and St. Louis Labor Council. He retired as President Directing Business Representative of Machinist Union District 837 IAMAW, working for the members of McDonell Douglas.

Gerald was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and waterfowl hunter. He enjoyed shooting trap and Skeet, cards, traveling, history, but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by three daughters and their spouses, Barbara (Ronald) Greenwood of Alton, Illinois, Tracey (Chris) Blasa of Jerseyville, Illinois, and Brenda (Roy) Collins of Godfrey, Illinois; three grandchildren Heather Greenwood, Cole Marburger, and Heather (Hannon) Haggard; one great grandson, Levi Alan Haggard.

Special thanks to nephew, Richard Spoon, and special caregivers Bianca, Ethel Mae, Donna, Cheryl, JoAnne, and OSF Hospice for all of their support and compassion.

In addition to his parents, Kenneth and Lucille, and wife, Margaret, he was preceded in death by one grandson Brad Greenwood; two siblings Marian Crouch and Donald Oulson.

Visitation was from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 at Anderson Family Funeral Home in Brighton.

Mass of Christian Burial was at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Brighton.

Burial followed at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorial may be made to and/or Guide Dogs of America.