ROLFE
BUNKER HILL — Gerald William Rolfe, 81, of Bunker Hill, Illinois, died at his home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 7:45 a.m. Friends may call on Friday, April 26 at Berean Baptist Church in Bunker Hill from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday, April 27 at the church from 10-11 a.m. Funeral services are Saturday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the chruch. Graveside services will be on Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m. at Mount Lebanon Cemetery in St. Ann, Miisouri. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.