ALTON — Gerald "Jerry" Schuenke, 79, died at 2:44 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. at his residence.

He was born April 5, 1941, in Alton, the son of the late Wilfred William "Slim" and Barbara (Valent) Schuenke.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton.

Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus, an avid golfer and street rodder. He retired from Owens-Illinois Inc. as a production supervisor.

On April 21, 1965, in Fairfield, California, he married S. Anice Rains and she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Karen Gross, of Godfrey, Illinois, and three sons, Michael Schuenke, of Brighton, Steven Schuenke (Cynthia), of Godfrey, and Peter Schuenke, of Wood River; eight grandchildren, Jake, Kayla, Sam, Molly, William, Nathan, AJ and Ben; one brother, Robert Schuenke (Ann), of Quincy, Illinois; one sister, Mary Kaye Bushmeyer (Gary), of Quincy, Illinois; 11 nieces and nephews, Brad, Eddie, Carol, Jimmy, Paul, Harold, Nancy, Ryan, Karie, Matt and Annie.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Dolores Korte.

All service will be private.

Memorials may be made to Smile Train.

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

