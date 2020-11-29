1/1
Gerald Schuenke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ALTON — Gerald "Jerry" Schuenke, 79, died at 2:44 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. at his residence.

He was born April 5, 1941, in Alton, the son of the late Wilfred William "Slim" and Barbara (Valent) Schuenke.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Alton.

Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus, an avid golfer and street rodder. He retired from Owens-Illinois Inc. as a production supervisor.

On April 21, 1965, in Fairfield, California, he married S. Anice Rains and she survives.

Also surviving are one daughter, Karen Gross, of Godfrey, Illinois, and three sons, Michael Schuenke, of Brighton, Steven Schuenke (Cynthia), of Godfrey, and Peter Schuenke, of Wood River; eight grandchildren, Jake, Kayla, Sam, Molly, William, Nathan, AJ and Ben; one brother, Robert Schuenke (Ann), of Quincy, Illinois; one sister, Mary Kaye Bushmeyer (Gary), of Quincy, Illinois; 11 nieces and nephews, Brad, Eddie, Carol, Jimmy, Paul, Harold, Nancy, Ryan, Karie, Matt and Annie.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Dolores Korte.

All service will be private.

Memorials may be made to Smile Train.

Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Additional information and online guestbook may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved